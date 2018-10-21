How to Watch Titans vs. Chargers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

Find out how to watch Titans vs. Chargers in London on Sunday, Oct. 21.

By Emily Caron
October 21, 2018

The Titans and the Chargers will meet at Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday morning for an international NFL game.

Tennessee (3-3) enters Week 7 after falling to the Ravens 21-0. Tenneessee's offensive line allowed 11 sacks on quarterback Marcus Mariota, who only managed 117 yards in the team's third loss this season. Despite failing to score a single point last Sunday, the Titans still retained a share of first place in the struggling AFC South alongside Jacksonville and Houston.

Los Angeles (4-2) cruised to a 38-14 victory over rookie QB Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns last week. Chargers running back Melvin Gordon rushed for 132 yards and three touchdowns, with veteran QB Philip Rivers passing for two additional touchdowns in the win. Rivers completed 11-of-20 attempts for 207 yards. 

Here's how to watch the game: 

Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: Watch the game live on fuboTV (local restrictions apply). fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

