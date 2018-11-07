Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams (-10)

Sun. 11/4, 4:25 p.m. EST

Four things you need to know before betting on Seahawks-Rams:

1. Although the Rams hadn’t lost a game outright all season until the team’s 45-35 loss in New Orleans on Sunday, Los Angeles has covered the spread only once in its past six games, going 1-4-1 during that stretch. The only team the Rams have covered against with a winning record was the Chargers back in Week 3. The other three Rams ATS victories have come against three of the league’s worst teams in Oakland, Arizona and San Francisco, which have a combined straight-up record of 5-20 this season. While Seattle has long been known for its distinct home-field advantage because of the noise its crowd is consistently able to generate, the Seahawks come into this one having gone 8-3 straight up over their last 11 road games.

BEST BETS: The MMQB Staff's Favorite Week 10 Bets Against the Spread

2. Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson seems to have a knack for saving his best performances for the most formidable opponents. Wilson has led the Seahawks to a 4-1 record (both straight up and against the spread) over the past five seasons when facing an opponent with a win percentage of at least 84%. In the five games, Wilson completed 68% of his throws for an average of 270 yards per game to go along with a total of 13 touchdowns and only two interceptions. Wilson has also thrived in this series against the Rams. He threw for an average of 223 yards per game with a total of 17 touchdowns and just five interceptions over the past dozen meetings. Los Angeles, meanwhile, tends to struggle against accurate quarterbacks like Wilson, going 6-16-2 against the spread since the start of the 2016 when facing a team that’s completing at least 61% of its pass attempts.

3. The Rams are the kind of opponent against which the Seahawks have enjoyed success in recent seasons. Seattle has gone 14-7 against the spread since Pete Carroll became the team’s head coach prior to the 2010 season when playing past the midway point of a season against an opponent that’s averaging at least seven yards per pass attempt. Carroll’s Seahawks are also 11-3 against the spread on the road when facing teams that are averaging at least six yards per play, and they are 12-4-1 ATS when coming off a home loss. This is also the point in the season at which Carroll’s teams have tended to get hot, as Seattle is 21-8 against the spread in Weeks 10 through 13 since the start of 2010.

4. The Seahawks have not been a double-digit underdog since the 2011 season when they covered a 10.5-point spread in a 23-13 loss at Dallas. That was one of five straight ATS victories for Seattle when getting more than seven points from oddsmakers. The most recent such occurrence was last month when the team lost at home, 33-31, to a Rams squad favored by 7.5 points. The time before that was two years ago when the Seahawks flew into New England as a 7.5-point underdog and pulled off a 31-24 upset victory. In the last 28 meetings of these division rivals dating back to 2005, the Rams have won by double digits only twice.

Pick: Seattle +10

Confidence Level: High (on a scale of Low/Moderate/High/Very High/Extremely High)