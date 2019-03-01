Bryce Harper Makes Philadelphia Recruiting Pitch to Le’Veon Bell Over Instagram DM

Bryce Harper wants Le'Veon Bell to help bring more championships to Philadelphia.

By Jenna West
March 01, 2019

It's only been one day since the Phillies signed outfielder Bryce Harper to a record-breaking contract, but he's already acting as an ambassador on behalf of the city of Philadelphia.

On Thursday, Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell reacted to the news of Harper signing a 13-year, $330 million on Instagram by congratulating him on the deal. Harper then reached out to Bell on Friday to recruit him to come to Philadelphia. Bell posted a snapshot of the direct message from Harper on his Instagram story.

"Aye come join!" Harper wrote. "Let's take this city by storm. Bring as many titles as we can to the greatest city in the world. Brotherly love."

Bell will become an unrestricted free agent in the upcoming weeks after the Steelers announced last month that they won't tag him. The 27-year-old sat out the entire 2018 season in lieu of signing a franchise tag for the second straight season.

The Phillies won the club's second World Series title in 2008, while the Eagles won the franchise's first Super Bowl in 2018. Looks like Harper is ready to add to the list.

