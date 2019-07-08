Tedy Bruschi 'Doing Much Better' After Stroke

Former New England Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi says he is "doing much better" after suffering a stroke Thursday.

The 46-year-old Bruschi and current NFL analyst provided an update on his heatlh Monday on Instagram.

"Around 10:30am on July 4th I lost use of my left arm," Bruschi said. "I then tried to speak and realized I was slurring my speech. As I turned to my wife she noticed the left side of my face was drooping. We immediately knew what was happening. These are stroke warning signs. We called 911 and an ambulance got me to the hospital. Thank you for all your kind thoughts and prayers. I'm doing much better."

Bruschi had a stroke in 2005 when he played for the Patriots, but returned to play again about eight months after the stroke.

He retired after the 2008 season after 13 NFL seasons.