After addressing their needs on the defensive line with the blockbuster acquisition of Jadeveon Clowney, the Seahawks look to contend in a challenging NFC West as they open 2019 against the Cincinnati Bengals and their new head coach Zac Taylor.

How to Watch Bengals vs Seahawks:

Date: Sunday, Sept. 8

Time: 4:25 pm EDT

TV: CBS

Clowney held out from joining the Texans after opting not to sign his $15.9 million franchise tender contract. Houston made a flurry of deals after its final preseason game, including shipping Clowney to Seattle for a 2020 third-round pick and linebackers Barkevious Mingo and Jacob Martin.

Seattle was also in desperate need to replenish its defensive line. The Seahawks traded Frank Clark to Kansas City and replaced him with free agent signing Ziggy Ansah from Detroit. But the Seahawks will be without Jarran Reed for the first six games of the season as he serves a suspension for a 2017 assault allegation

The offense is again in the capable hands of Russell Wilson. He will have a new primary target in Tyler Lockett after Doug Baldwin retired, with Lockett setting career highs across the board with 57 catches, 965 yards, and 10 TDs in 2018. Second-round pick DK. Metcalf is expected to slot into the No. 2 role with hopes he can stretch the field vertically as a big-play threat.

For the first time since 2003, Marvin Lewis will not be on the sidelines for the Bengals as 36-year-old Taylor takes the reins. After making the playoffs from 2011-15, Cincinnati failed to win more than seven games in each of Lewis' final three seasons. Taylor arrives after two years with the Rams on Sean McVay’s staff. Veteran quarterback Andy Dalton, 32, is seeking a bounce-back 2019 after missing the final five games last season with a fractured thumb.