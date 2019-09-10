Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said that cornerback Gareon Conley will be OK after the third-year player was carted off in the third quarter of Monday night's game against the Denver Broncos.

In the third quarter and Oakland up 14–3, Conley was hit in the head after attempting to tackle Broncos running back Royce Freeman and was hit by teammate Johnathan Abram's leg.

Conley was on the field about 10 minutes while medical personnel attended to him.

Abram was a assessed a 15-yard personal foul on the play for the helmet hit on Freeman.

"I got good word on him that he is going to be OK," Gruden said, via the Mercury News. "I don't know his status for the next game but, most importantly, the kid is alright. That was a scary hit that he took, but all the reports that I have are very, very positive."

Conley had four tackles before the injury.

The Raiders went on to win the game 24–16.