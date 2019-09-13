Former Ravens wide receiver Torrey Smith announced his retirement from the NFL on Friday.

Smith shared the news in a video on social media with Uninterrupted, LeBron James's media company, titled "Dear Football."

"I knew this day would come. To be completely honest, I've been preparing for it my entire career," he said. "You and I both knew the game for me wouldn't last forever. It's the NFL circle of life and I'm prepared for what's next. As I look back, I can honestly say that this 18-year journey with you has been life-changing."

For those of you who have been wondering why things have been quiet, it was my decision https://t.co/SBdnwVgPyZ — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) September 13, 2019

The Ravens selected Smith in the second round of the 2011 draft out of Maryland. He spent the first four seasons of his career with the Ravens and won Super Bowl XLVII in his second season with the team in 2013. Smith signed a five-year deal with the 49ers as a free agent in 2015 but was released after two years.

Smith went on to play for the Eagles for a single season in 2016 and was a part of the Super Bowl-winning team that year. The Panthers traded for Smith in 2018 but released him earlier this month after claiming former Vikings receiver Brandon Zylstra and others off waivers.

Smith finished his career with 319 catches for 5,141 yards and 41 touchdowns.