Fantasy Football: Week 16 RB PPR Rankings From FullTime Fantasy
Everybody loves a good set of fantasy football rankings but did you know with FullTime Fantasy, you can customize your rankings based on your league's scoring rules and settings?
It's simple. All you have to do is subscribe to the monthly plan, use promo code RANKINGS50 and you'll receive 50% off your first two months of a premium subscription. Enjoy all the perks of weekly content from Shawn Childs and Dr. Roto, tools, cheatsheets, projections and more.
Click HERE to view the full set of positional rankings every week. On this page, you'll find the NEW CUSTOM SCORING option so you can enter your league's scoring and settings. Once filled in, you'll have your own unique set of rankings, which are hand-crafted every week using real-time, detailed stat projections and updated throughout the week up until kickoff.
Week 16 fantasy football RB PPR rankings
- RB1 Christian McCaffrey @ IND
- RB2 Saquon Barkley @ WAS
- RB3 Ezekiel Elliott @ PHI
- RB4 Marlon Mack vs. CAR
- RB5 Chris Carson vs. ARI
- RB6 Alvin Kamara @ TEN
- RB7 Leonard Fournette @ ATL
- RB8 Phillip Lindsay vs. DET
- RB9 Devonta Freeman vs. JAX
- RB10 Joe Mixon @ MIA
- RB11 Kenyan Drake @ SEA
- RB12 Austin Ekeler vs. OAK
- RB13 Nick Chubb vs. BAL
- RB14 Miles Sanders vs. DAL
- RB15 Todd Gurley II @ SF
- RB16 Raheem Mostert vs. LAR
- RB17 Mark Ingram @ CLE
- RB18 Tarik Cohen vs. KC
- RB19 Derrick Henry vs. NO
- RB20 James White vs. BUF
- RB21 Patrick Laird vs. CIN
- RB22 Aaron Jones @ MIN
- RB23 Devin Singletary @ NE
- RB24 Jamaal Williams @ MIN
- RB25 Mike Boone vs. GB
- RB26 Melvin Gordon III vs. OAK
- RB27 James Conner @ NYJ
- RB28 Ameer Abdullah vs. GB
- RB29 Kerryon Johnson @ DEN
- RB30 Le'Veon Bell vs. PIT
- RB31 Ronald Jones II vs. HOU
- RB32 Kareem Hunt vs. BAL
- RB33 Royce Freeman vs. DET
- RB34 Duke Johnson Jr. @ TB
- RB35 Sony Michel vs. BUF
- RB36 DeAndre Washington @ LAC
- RB37 David Montgomery vs. KC
- RB38 Adrian Peterson vs. NYG
- RB39 Myles Gaskin vs. CIN
- RB40 Boston Scott vs. DAL
- RB41 Josh Jacobs @ LAC
- RB42 Spencer Ware @ CHI
- RB43 Chris Thompson, NYG
- RB44 Darwin Thompson @ CHI
- RB45 Matt Breida vs. LAR
- RB46 Peyton Barber vs. HOU
- RB47 Ty Johnson @ DEN
- RB48 Nyheim Hines vs. CAR
- RB49 Gus Edwards @ CLE
- RB50 Carlos Hyde @ TB
- RB51 David Johnson @ SEA
- RB52 Latavius Murray @ TEN
- RB53 Brian Hill vs. JAX
- RB54 Rex Burkhead vs. BUF
- RB55 LeSean McCoy @ CHI
- RB56 Dion Lewis vs. NO
- RB57 Dare Ogunbowale vs. HOU
- RB58 Frank Gore @ NE
- RB59 Jalen Richard @ LAC
- RB60 Giovani Bernard @ MIA
- RB61 Kyle Juszczyk vs. LAR
- RB62 Jaylen Samuels @ NYJ
- RB63 C.J. Prosise vs. ARI
- RB64 Tony Pollard @ PHI
- RB65 Tevin Coleman vs. LAR
- RB66 Malcolm Brown @ SF
- RB67 Jordan Wilkins vs. CAR
- RB68 Ryquell Armstead @ATL
- RB69 Justice Hill @ CLE
- RB70 Ty Montgomery vs. PIT
- RB71 Javorius Allen @ WAS
- RB72 Benny Snell @ NYJ
Join FullTime Fantasy using promo code RANKINGS50 to get customizable rankings for 50% off the first two months of a season-long subscription!