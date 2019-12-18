Fantasy Football: Week 16 RB PPR Rankings From FullTime Fantasy

Everybody loves a good set of fantasy football rankings but did you know with FullTime Fantasy, you can customize your rankings based on your league's scoring rules and settings?

Week 16 fantasy football RB PPR rankings

RB1 Christian McCaffrey @ IND

RB2 Saquon Barkley @ WAS

RB3 Ezekiel Elliott @ PHI

RB4 Marlon Mack vs. CAR

RB5 Chris Carson vs. ARI

RB6 Alvin Kamara @ TEN

RB7 Leonard Fournette @ ATL

RB8 Phillip Lindsay vs. DET

RB9 Devonta Freeman vs. JAX

RB10 Joe Mixon @ MIA

RB11 Kenyan Drake @ SEA

RB12 Austin Ekeler vs. OAK

RB13 Nick Chubb vs. BAL

RB14 Miles Sanders vs. DAL

RB15 Todd Gurley II @ SF

RB16 Raheem Mostert vs. LAR

RB17 Mark Ingram @ CLE

RB18 Tarik Cohen vs. KC

RB19 Derrick Henry vs. NO

RB20 James White vs. BUF

RB21 Patrick Laird vs. CIN

RB22 Aaron Jones @ MIN

RB23 Devin Singletary @ NE

RB24 Jamaal Williams @ MIN

RB25 Mike Boone vs. GB

RB26 Melvin Gordon III vs. OAK

RB27 James Conner @ NYJ

RB28 Ameer Abdullah vs. GB

RB29 Kerryon Johnson @ DEN

RB30 Le'Veon Bell vs. PIT

RB31 Ronald Jones II vs. HOU

RB32 Kareem Hunt vs. BAL

RB33 Royce Freeman vs. DET

RB34 Duke Johnson Jr. @ TB

RB35 Sony Michel vs. BUF

RB36 DeAndre Washington @ LAC

RB37 David Montgomery vs. KC

RB38 Adrian Peterson vs. NYG

RB39 Myles Gaskin vs. CIN

RB40 Boston Scott vs. DAL

RB41 Josh Jacobs @ LAC

RB42 Spencer Ware @ CHI

RB43 Chris Thompson, NYG

RB44 Darwin Thompson @ CHI

RB45 Matt Breida vs. LAR

RB46 Peyton Barber vs. HOU

RB47 Ty Johnson @ DEN

RB48 Nyheim Hines vs. CAR

RB49 Gus Edwards @ CLE

RB50 Carlos Hyde @ TB

RB51 David Johnson @ SEA

RB52 Latavius Murray @ TEN

RB53 Brian Hill vs. JAX

RB54 Rex Burkhead vs. BUF

RB55 LeSean McCoy @ CHI

RB56 Dion Lewis vs. NO

RB57 Dare Ogunbowale vs. HOU

RB58 Frank Gore @ NE

RB59 Jalen Richard @ LAC

RB60 Giovani Bernard @ MIA

RB61 Kyle Juszczyk vs. LAR

RB62 Jaylen Samuels @ NYJ

RB63 C.J. Prosise vs. ARI

RB64 Tony Pollard @ PHI

RB65 Tevin Coleman vs. LAR

RB66 Malcolm Brown @ SF

RB67 Jordan Wilkins vs. CAR

RB68 Ryquell Armstead @ATL

RB69 Justice Hill @ CLE

RB70 Ty Montgomery vs. PIT

RB71 Javorius Allen @ WAS

RB72 Benny Snell @ NYJ

