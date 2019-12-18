Shawn Childs is a high-stakes legend, the Fantasy Rainman, bringing his RDA analytics to SI Fantasy. His bold Stefon Diggs 27-point prediction in Week 6 struck gold for our members including a $40,000 hit (1 point away from $250,000) in DFS.

Week 16 fantasy football QB rankings:

QB1 Lamar Jackson, BAL @ CLE

QB2 Deshaun Watson, HOU @ TB

QB3 Russell Wilson, SEA vs. ARI

QB4 Patrick Mahomes II, KC @ CHI

QB5 Dak Prescott, DAL @ PHI

QB6 Philip Rivers, LAC vs. OAK

QB7 Jameis Winston, TB vs. HOU

QB8 Ryan Tannehill, TEN vs. NO

QB9 Matt Ryan, ATL vs. JAX

QB10 Kyler Murray, ARI @ SEA

QB11 Gardner Minshew, JAX @ ATL

QB12 Aaron Rodgers, GB @ MIN

QB13 Kirk Cousins, MIN vs. GB

QB14 Drew Brees, NO @ TEN

QB15 Kyle Allen, CAR @ IND

QB16 Jacoby Brissett, IND vs. CAR

QB17 Drew Lock, DEN vs. DET

QB18 Ryan Fitzpatrick, MIA vs. CIN

QB19 Carson Wentz, PHI vs. DAL

QB20 Mitchell Trubisky, CHI vs. KC

QB21 Jimmy Garoppolo, SF vs. LAR

QB22 Derek Carr, OAK @ LAC

QB23 Baker Mayfield, CLE vs. BAL

QB24 Tom Brady, NE vs. BUF

QB25 Jared Goff, LAR @ SF

QB26 Dwayne Haskins, WAS vs. NYG

QB27 Josh Allen, BUF @ NE

QB28 Andy Dalton, CIN @ MIA

QB29 Eli Manning, NYG @ WAS

QB30 Delvin Hodges, PIT @ NYJ

QB31 David Blough, DET @ DEN

QB32 Sam Darnold, NYJ vs. PIT

QB33 Taysom Hill, NO @ TEN

