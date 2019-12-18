Fantasy Football: Week 16 TE PPR Rankings From FullTime Fantasy
Week 16 fantasy football TE rankings (PPR):
- TE1 Travis Kelce @ CHI
- TE2 Zach Ertz vs. DAL
- TE3 Darren Waller @ LAC
- TE4 Hunter Henry vs. OAK
- TE5 Mark Andrews @ CLE
- TE6 George Kittle vs. LAR
- TE7 Jacob Hollister vs. ARI
- TE8 O.J. Howard vs. HOU
- TE9 Austin Hooper vs. JAX
- TE10 Jack Doyle vs. CAR
- TE11 Jared Cook @ TEN
- TE12 Greg Olsen @ IND
- TE13 Tyler Higbee @ SF
- TE14 Darren Fells @ TB
- TE15 Kaden Smith @ WAS
- TE16 Noah Fant vs. DET
- TE17 Dallas Goedert vs. DAL
- TE18 Jonnu Smith vs. NO
- TE19 Cameron Brate vs. HOU
- TE20 Jason Witten @ PHI
- TE21 Kyle Rudolph vs. GB
- TE22 Mike Gesicki vs. CIN
- TE23 Dawson Knox @ NE
- TE24 Tyler Eifert @ MIA
- TE25 Jeremy Sprinkle vs. NYG
- TE26 Hayden Hurst @ CLE
- TE27 Jimmy Graham @ MIN
- TE28 Irv Smith vs. GB
- TE29 J.P. Holtz vs. KC
- TE30 Charles Clay @ SEA
- TE31 Daniel Brown vs. PIT
- TE32 Foster Moreau @ LAC
- TE33 Nick Vannett @ NYJ
- TE34 Jordan Akins @ TB
- TE35 Matt LaCosse vs. BUF
- TE36 Blake Jarwin @ PHI
- TE37 Jesse James @ DEN
- TE38 David Njoku vs. BAL
- TE39 Anthony Firkser vs. NO
- TE40 Logan Thomas @ DEN
- TE41 Jesper Horsted vs. KC
- TE42 Jeff Heuerman vs. DET
- TE43 Jaeden Graham vs. JAX
- TE44 Nick O'Leary @ ATL
- TE45 Maxx Williams @ SEA
- TE46 Durham Smythe vs. CIN
- TE47 C.J. Uzomah @ MIA
- TE48 Josh Hill @ TEN
- TE49 Marcedes Lewis @ MIN
- TE50 Tyler Kroft @ NE
- TE51 Mo Alie-Cox vs. CAR
- TE52 Ian Thomas @ IND
- TE53 Luke Willson vs. ARI
- TE54 Ben Watson vs. BUF
- TE55 Ricky Seals-Jones vs. BAL
