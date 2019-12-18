Fantasy Football: Week 16 TE PPR Rankings From FullTime Fantasy

Robert Beck

Week 16 fantasy football TE rankings (PPR):

TE1 Travis Kelce @ CHI

TE2 Zach Ertz vs. DAL

TE3 Darren Waller @ LAC

TE4 Hunter Henry vs. OAK

TE5 Mark Andrews @ CLE

TE6 George Kittle vs. LAR

TE7 Jacob Hollister vs. ARI

TE8 O.J. Howard vs. HOU

TE9 Austin Hooper vs. JAX

TE10 Jack Doyle vs. CAR

TE11 Jared Cook @ TEN

TE12 Greg Olsen @ IND

TE13 Tyler Higbee @ SF

TE14 Darren Fells @ TB

TE15 Kaden Smith @ WAS

TE16 Noah Fant vs. DET

TE17 Dallas Goedert vs. DAL

TE18 Jonnu Smith vs. NO

TE19 Cameron Brate vs. HOU

TE20 Jason Witten @ PHI

TE21 Kyle Rudolph vs. GB

TE22 Mike Gesicki vs. CIN

TE23 Dawson Knox @ NE

TE24 Tyler Eifert @ MIA

TE25 Jeremy Sprinkle vs. NYG

TE26 Hayden Hurst @ CLE

TE27 Jimmy Graham @ MIN

TE28 Irv Smith vs. GB

TE29 J.P. Holtz vs. KC

TE30 Charles Clay @ SEA

TE31 Daniel Brown vs. PIT

TE32 Foster Moreau @ LAC

TE33 Nick Vannett @ NYJ

TE34 Jordan Akins @ TB

TE35 Matt LaCosse vs. BUF

TE36 Blake Jarwin @ PHI

TE37 Jesse James @ DEN

TE38 David Njoku vs. BAL

TE39 Anthony Firkser vs. NO

TE40 Logan Thomas @ DEN

TE41 Jesper Horsted vs. KC

TE42 Jeff Heuerman vs. DET

TE43 Jaeden Graham vs. JAX

TE44 Nick O'Leary @ ATL

TE45 Maxx Williams @ SEA

TE46 Durham Smythe vs. CIN

TE47 C.J. Uzomah @ MIA

TE48 Josh Hill @ TEN

TE49 Marcedes Lewis @ MIN

TE50 Tyler Kroft @ NE

TE51 Mo Alie-Cox vs. CAR

TE52 Ian Thomas @ IND

TE53 Luke Willson vs. ARI

TE54 Ben Watson vs. BUF

TE55 Ricky Seals-Jones vs. BAL

