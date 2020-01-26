Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Some of the NFL's biggest stars will meet in Orlando on Sunday for the 2020 Pro Bowl. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will lead the AFC team, while the Seahawks' Russell Wilson headlines the NFC squad.

How to Watch:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Fla.)

TV Channel: ABC, ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

The Ravens (AFC) and Seahawks' (NFC) staffs will coach this year's Pro Bowl teams.

Jackson is expected to win MVP after throwing a league-high 36 touchdown passes and rushing for 1,206 yards. He'll be joined by Titans running back Derrick Henry, who blew away the league with 1,540 rushing yards and 16 rushing touchdowns during the regular season. Henry added another 446 yards and two TDs during Tennessee's playoff run that resulted in a loss to the Chiefs in the AFC championship game.

Other top stars on the AFC team include Ravens safety Earl Thomas, Broncos edge rusher Von Miller, Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore.

The NFC's Pro Bowl team features Saints QB Drew Brees alongside Wilson. Wide receivers Julio Jones (Falcons) and Michael Thomas (Saints), center Jason Kelce (Eagles) and running back Dalvin Cook (Vikings). The defense will feature top linebacker Chandler Jones (Cardinals), who led the league with eight forced fumbles this season and added 19 sacks, Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald and Vikings safety Harrison Smith.

The Pro Bowl has seen changes to its format over the years, but the NFL will use the traditional AFC vs. NFC setup it reverted back to in 2016.