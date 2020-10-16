One day after the Browns sent Odell Beckham Jr. home with an illness, the wide receiver has tested negative for COVID-19, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

All Browns players and staff members reportedly came back negative from Thursday's round of testing. Despite that, Beckham is still not at Cleveland's facility on Friday due to COVID-19 protocols, reports Pelissero.

Coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters on Thursday that Beckham "was feeling under the weather, so we sent him home out of an abundance of caution."

The Browns (4–1) will travel to Pittsburgh to play the Steelers (4–0) in an AFC North clash on Sunday. Beckham has contributed to their strong start by catching 21 passes for 294 yards and three touchdowns while adding 72 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown.

When asked what Cleveland would do if Beckham missed the showdown in Pittsburgh, Stefanski dismissed the idea.

"I don't know if I want to go there yet," he said. "Obviously, he's a big part of what we do."

On Thursday, NFL chief medical officer Dr. Allen Sills said teams will start to be more cautious with sick players who exhibit COVID-19 symptoms as cold and flu season approaches.

Kickoff for Sunday's game is set for 1 p.m. ET.