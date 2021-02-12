Report: Ravens' Smith, Family OK After Being Robbed at Gunpoint

Ravens veteran Jimmy Smith and his family are O.K. after being robbed at gunpoint on Tuesday.

The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec reported the family landed at Los Angeles International Airport on Tuesday night and as they were going to their hotel, they were followed. Per the report, they were robbed at gunpoint.

The team released a statement on Friday, saying, "We are aware of the situation involving Jimmy Smith. We have spoken with Jimmy and he and his family are safe."

Smith’s three young children were with him at the time, according to the Ravens. Details of the incident have not been released as of Friday afternoon.

The 32-year-old recently signed a one-year extension to remain with Baltimore. He has spent his entire 10-year career with the Ravens after they selected him in the first round of the 2011 draft.