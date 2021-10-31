Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has been fined by the NFL on five different occasions over Dallas's first six games this season, most recently for waving on his walk-off touchdown against the Patriots on Oct. 17, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

While Lamb has been fined five times, his fines total just $46,865, per ESPN, which amounts to just under 4% of his salary this season.

He has been fined for multiple uniform violations, an illegal crackback block and taunting, per ESPN.

"I've never seen a player so young get fined so much," Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper told 105.3 The Fan in Dallas this weekend. "He's gotten fined like every week. It's very confusing to me. I'm like, 'Do you like money? Do you like getting paid?'"

Lamb, the No. 17 pick in the 2020 NFL draft, has starred this season, entering Dallas' Week 8 contest with the Vikings with a team-high 33 catches for a team-high 497 yards this season.

Against the Patriots in Week 6, Lamb was especially prolific, catching nine passes for 149 yards and two touchdowns.

The Cowboys (6—1) will look to notch their sixth consecutive win on Sunday when they face Minnesota on Sunday Night Football. Quarterback Dak Prescott is reportedly a game-time decision due to a calf injury.

