Jaguars GM Trent Baalke Says Jacksonville ‘Open’ to Trading No. 1 Pick

With the NFL scouting combine under way and the NFL draft less than 60 days away, the Jaguars are open to trading its No. 1 pick in the upcoming draft.

The Jaguars held the top overall pick in the last year's draft and selected Trevor Lawrence. But, with no need for a quarterback going into next season, Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke told reporters at the scouting combine on Tuesday that the franchise is open to change its selection.

“You're always open for business. Now whether we'll be able to move it or not [is the question], but we’re very comfortable taking the pick as well,” Baalke said. “We’ve got to be prepared for anything in this league, so to say we won't shop it is probably not 100% correct, but to say we will is probably not either. So we’re gonna see what comes and if something comes our way and it makes sense to us we'll make that decision at that time.”

Currently, several mock drafts have Jacksonville selecting an offensive tackle, with potential selections in Alabama's Evan Neal or N.C. State's Ikem Ekwonu. 

The 2022 NFL draft is set to begin on April 28 and take place in Las Vegas. 

