In a Sunday 31–28 loss to his former team, the Packers, Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy doesn’t regret choosing to go for it rather than attempt a field goal in Dallas’ overtime drive.

When the Cowboys were on fourth-and-3 on Green Bay’s 35-yard line, McCarthy decided to have quarterback Dak Prescott and the offense go for a first down instead of having kicker Brett Maher try for a field goal. A touchdown would have won the game, not a field goal.

The Cowboys didn’t convert the fourth down, allowing the Packers to receive the ball. Green Bay ended up scoring a field goal on the drive, which won the contest.

“We were right on the line for a field goal,” McCarthy said, via ESPN. “Hey, to be honest with you, I thought we needed to go for it. I mean I called it on second down, especially with the way the game was going. Big play, penalty. Big play, penalty. Big play, penalty. So our thing was just keep playing. We had good calls. I’m fine with the decision obviously on fourth-and-3. Just didn’t convert.”

And, instead of blaming his play calling for the loss, McCarthy put blame on the penalties called in overtime on two Dallas players: an offsides call on wide receiver Jalen Tolbert and a holding call on center Connor McGovern.

Both penalties forced the Cowboys to replay successful first-down conversions, and the penalty on McGovern made it more difficult for the team to earn the first down at the end.

“I thought we were in total control in overtime,” McCarthy said. “Obviously with penalties and the things, very, very, very frustrated. But you have to overcome those things. This group, this group of men, hey, they have it. But just disappointed for them.”

The 59-year-old coach was visibly upset on the sidelines after the penalties were called, even going viral for throwing down his headset in overtime.

