Here are five of the top players in college football, including four defenders who wreak havoc in the front and back ends. Plus, keep your eye on this Kentucky running back.

It’s never too early to look to the future. With that in mind, we at Sports Illustrated have our eyes on who’s up next and who you should keep in mind for the 2023 NFL draft with five players each week who stood out in college football.

Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel/USA TODAY NETWORK

Byron Young, EDGE, Tennessee

Tennessee’s defensive front is fast, fearless and they absolutely get after the quarterback. They use myriad stunts and twists, and it helps to be bendy like Young. He may be more of a regular linebacker at the next level but here he transitions with some effortless power to toss the left tackle. This move shows up plenty on his film.

Gervarrius Owens, DB, Houston

A long safety who is quick to trigger. What’s more? He showcases the ability to play the ball well in the air as he did against Texas Tech for an impressive interception—as his ball skills continue to develop. His prowess in run defense is good, too, and he’ll need to continue to round out his game in an NFL that is trending more two-high-happy-to-defend-explosive passes.

Siaki Ika, DL, Baylor

An explosive first step is followed by tremendous power if you’re unlucky enough to be in Ika’s way. He’s a penetrative force on the defensive line, and you can find him in either A-gap [the area between offensive guard and center] wreaking havoc. Ika started his career at LSU in Dave Aranda’s defense that won the national title in 2019.

Chris Rodriguez, RB, Kentucky

Top-end speed may not be Rodriguez’s game, but he’s physical running between the tackles and he’s been a bedrock of Kentucky’s offense for multiple seasons. Just because he isn’t a classic burner doesn’t mean he can’t take one the distance.

Mekhi Garner, DB, LSU

Garner has the long arms that scouts drool over, and he can be an absolute load when it comes to tackling. He does need to get better in recovery speed down the field, but his frame will be enough for teams to fall in love.

