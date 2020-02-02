All49ers
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

49ers vs. Chiefs: Live Updates and Analysis

Jose Luis Sanchez III

The moment is finally here for the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs. The opportunity to life the Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl LIV is three hours away for these two teams.

It is a classic matchup of top ranked defense against top ranked offense. Will the 49ers prove history right? Or will the Chiefs defy history?

We have you covered in tonight's Super Bowl LIV matchup from Hard Rock Stadium. Following along and join the conversation with your input as the game progresses.

49ers Inactives

Chiefs Inactives

1st Quarter

15:00 - 49ers have won the toss and will defer to the Chiefs. We get to watch top ranked defense vs. top ranked offense from the jump. 49ers defense has done excellent to hold teams on opening drives, but the Chiefs will put that to the test.

14:05 - Defense holds true for the 49ers as they force Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs to go three and out. 49ers will take the field to strike blood first.

8:02 - 49ers have to settle for three after driving the field with authority on the Chiefs defense. Deebo Samuel was the star of the show when he gashed the defense on an end-around run. Chiefs will look to bounce back from their poor opening drive.

49ers 3 Chiefs 0

Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

49ers Will Have Four Running Backs on Hand in Super Bowl LIV

The inactive list for the San Francisco 49ers going into Super Bowl LIV against the Kansas City Chiefs is officially up. San Francisco will have four running backs on hand as Jeff Wilson Jr. will suit up for the first time in three months.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

49ers vs. Chiefs Prediction: Will Defense Conquer Offense Once Again?

Super Bowl LIV will be another matchup of top defense vs. top offense. Will history be on the 49ers side? Or will the Chiefs defy history?

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Famous 49ers Fan E-40 Enjoys Super Bowl

I had the pleasure to sit down with E-40 to get a sense of what this season has been, his background as a fan and previewing today's Super Bowl matchup.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

49ers can win Super Bowl on arm of Jimmy Garoppolo

Jimmy Garoppolo has only needed to drop back 27 times in the past two games. Despite the minimal usage, Garoppolo can very well lead the 49ers to victory in the Super Bowl against the Chiefs.

nicholasmcgee

49ers-Chiefs: Three Under the Radar Players who can Tilt the Balance

Super Bowl LIV between the 49ers and Chiefs has finally arrived. The stars from both teams will garner the attention, but it is these three players who're flying under the radar that you should keep an eye on.

Maverick Pallack

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan Snubbed From Coach of the Year Award

Kyle Shanahan took a 4-12 49ers team who was picking No. 2 in last April's draft to improve to 13-3 with a Super Bowl appearance. There was no better winner for coach of the year than him.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

49ers GM John Lynch Misses Pro Football Hall of Fame Final Cut

The waiting game continues for 49ers general manager John Lynch who has missed the Pro Football Hall of Fame final cut for the seventh time as a finalist.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Three Keys to Victory for the 49ers Against Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV

It has been a long, hard-fought season but the Super Bowl is finally here and the San Francisco 49ers are set to take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

Matt Holder

Stage Freight Will not be an Issue for 49ers in Super Bowl

The San Francisc o49ers have only a few players with experience in the Super Bowl, but it is not something that will be a concern for them when they take the field against the Kansas City Chiefs on the Sunday.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

nvlawman

Why the 49ers are Well-Equipped to Contain Travis Kelce

Chiefs' tight end Travis Kelce will be a handful for the defense of the 49ers to slow down. However, there is a case to be made that the 49ers are well-equipped to keep him contained when they face off in the Super Bowl.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Kelbyleigh