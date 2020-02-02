49ers vs. Chiefs: Live Updates and Analysis

The moment is finally here for the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs. The opportunity to life the Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl LIV is three hours away for these two teams.

It is a classic matchup of top ranked defense against top ranked offense. Will the 49ers prove history right? Or will the Chiefs defy history?

We have you covered in tonight's Super Bowl LIV matchup from Hard Rock Stadium. Following along and join the conversation with your input as the game progresses.

49ers Inactives

Chiefs Inactives

1st Quarter

15:00 - 49ers have won the toss and will defer to the Chiefs. We get to watch top ranked defense vs. top ranked offense from the jump. 49ers defense has done excellent to hold teams on opening drives, but the Chiefs will put that to the test.

14:05 - Defense holds true for the 49ers as they force Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs to go three and out. 49ers will take the field to strike blood first.

8:02 - 49ers have to settle for three after driving the field with authority on the Chiefs defense. Deebo Samuel was the star of the show when he gashed the defense on an end-around run. Chiefs will look to bounce back from their poor opening drive.

49ers 3 Chiefs 0