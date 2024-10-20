Key Factors to Watch in Chiefs vs 49ers
The 49ers get their big test in Week 7 against the Kansas City Chiefs. After losing in the Super Bowl to the Chiefs, the Niners must have had this week circled since it was announced. What do the Niners have to do to get a different result, and what matchups are key in this game?
1. 49ers Interior OLine vs Chris Jones
The 49ers offensive line had an interesting performance in Week 6. The combination of Trent Williams and Colton McKivitz was a valuable tandem, only allowing 2 pressures against the Seahawks. The guards and center also didn't fare, allowing 10 pressures in said game. Dominick Puni didn't look good in the pass protection, meanwhile, Jake Brendel and Aaron Banks looked bad. Now they will have to deal with arguably the best interior defensive lineman in the game, Chris Jones, who has the highest pass-rush grade, according to PFF. And in case that isn't scary enough, we can't forget about the terrible job the 49er OLine did at picking up the Chiefs pressure in the Super Bowl. Even Bill Belichick calls it out as a big issue. The 49ers need to ensure they cover their protections correctly and double Jones as much as possible. I don't want to see Jones running to Purdy unblocked again.
2. Chiefs OLine vs 49ers DLine
The Chiefs have maximized their talent on the offensive line. PFF ranks them as the 5th best OLine in the league, and for good reason. This unit has only given up 2 sacks all season with 42 pressures. They can give Mahomes time and let him wiggle out of pressure, the 49ers DLine can't allow him to feel comfortable. Whether that's by forcing him to scramble. blitzing more, or setting the edge they have to do everything they can to stall Mahomes.
3. Chiefs Screen Passes
The Chiefs are notorious for utilizing screen passes more than anyone. This season the Chiefs ran screen passes on 21% of their pass plays. Rashee Rice was the main receiver in these screen passes, having the 3rd most screen pass receptions in the NFL, losing him isn't good for their pass game. They do still have Worthy and Kelce who will likely take those screen passes Rice would've taken. The key for the Niners here is to not allow huge gains on these screen passes. They know that the Chiefs are going to do it, so don't let it get bad. Safeties should move down when they see the offensive line moving outside to block a pass. Fred Warner needs to run angry and like a dart across the field. The corners got to shed through blocks. It'll take a lot of effort, but if they can do it this game is a 49ers win.
4. Sorensen's Playcalling
The 49ers have run Cover 3 28.3% of the time this season, according to PFF. With all of that usage, you'd expect it to be efficient. You'd be wrong, the 49ers have a 54.9 Grade while in Cover 3. That puts them at 26th in Cover 3. That is awful, but somehow the Niners will have a chance as they face one of the worst quarterbacks against Cover 3. Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes has a PFF Grade of 55.6 against Cover 3. Mahomes is way better going against other coverages the Niners like to use, like Cover 1 and Quarters where his PFF grade goes up into the 70s. This seems like a battle of Nick Sorensen's playcalling and Mahomes' inefficiency. If Sorensen can keep the coverages new and maybe adjust the game plan at halftime for the first time, I think he can beat Mahomes. But I have to remember, it's Patrick Mahomes. He can light it up at any moment, and I hope that moment isn't today.