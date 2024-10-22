49ers TE George Kittle is Day to Day with a Foot Sprain
This is something to monitor.
George Kittle apparently sprained his foot during the 49ers' 28-18 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday and is day to day.
The 49ers didn't list him in the injury report immediately after the game which suggests Kittle started feeling pain on Sunday night or Monday morning. It's too early to say whether Kittle will play Sunday night against the Dallas Cowboys. He could miss all three days of practice this week and still play this weekend if he feels healthy.
And the 49ers will need him to play because Brandon Aiyuk is out for the year with a torn ACL and MCL, Deebo Samuel is out indefinitely with pneumonia, Jauan Jennings could miss another week with a hip injury and Christian McCaffrey still is out with bilateral Achilles tendonitis. Which means all of the 49ers' best weapons are injured. Ricky Pearsall, Ronnie Bell and Eric Saubert all could start Sunday against Dallas. Not ideal.
Kittle, 31, is having a terrific season. Through six games, he has 34 catches and 5 touchdowns. He's not much of a YAC threat at this stage of his career but he has evolved into an elite red zone weapon. Which means he's essential to the offense because it stinks in the red zone this season.
But he seems to get injured every few games. Earlier this season, he missed a game with a hamstring injury and then a few weeks later he injured his ribs. Fortunately for the 49ers, he never misses much time.