Deebo Samuel Gives a Glimpse of What his Life is Like During the Season

Deebo Samuel had a phenomenal 2021 season.

Without his ascension to All Pro and carrying the San Francisco 49ers this season, getting to the NFC Championship doesn't happen.

It takes a ton of work to get to the level that Samuel reached. Pure talent isn't all that was required. Samuel had to go the extra mile to be such a dominant force. It kind of makes you curious how he got there. What kind of routine did he have to set to continue to ascend?

Samuel gave a glimpse of what his life is like during the season with Whistle Sports.

Samuel appeared on Whistle's original series called "Days Off" which profiles athletes as they enjoy a well deserved day off. Since it is Super Bowl week, Samuel took the time with them to reveal what his routine during the season is, how he spends his days off, and more.

You can check Samuel out in the series below.

"A normal day of training, Wednesdays for our team is kind of our long days," said Samuel. "We have to install, watch film as a whole, and get ready and prepare for the team that we're going to play. Kind of wake up probably like six o'clock in the morning and so Wednesdays we install probably like 50 to 60 plays to get ready for Sunday, so therefore being at work all day and knowing that you got to get ready and get ready for Sunday you got to go home and put time aside just to study to make sure that you on all your P's and Q's just give me a head start to get ready for Sunday."

Emphasizing "ready" with his weekly routine is no surprise why Samuel looked like the best player on the field on Sundays. He isn't messing around. He's trying to be the best he can be and his insight on how he prepares is indicative of that. But what about his off days?

"Days off for me I tend to get massages, acupuncture, also get IVs, just to prepare my body, be fast and go out there and do my job the best way I can."

Samuel does all he can in preparation AND recovery. The thing is, not all players are willing to spend that extra time getting their bodies healthy. Some will go out or just do nothing, so this shouldn't be overlooked with Samuel. However, recovery isn't all that matters to Samuel on his days off anymore.

"Now that I have a little Deebo that has been like my number one motivation just to wake up everyday and just know I have a family that I have to provide for, so that just motivated me everyday and just, you know what I'm saying, continue to live the lifestyle I've been living."

Adding a new motivation for Samuel that he didn't have going into 2021 is going to be dangerous. Still, with all the work he puts in, Samuel still has an ideal off day that doesn't involve sports.

"Me personally, I feel like I need my space so I like to spend my off day by myself. I ain't gonna lie, if I could have the day off I prefer I'll go on a day vacation somewhere and just sit out on the beach and just listen to the water and just chill and take my mind off stuff."