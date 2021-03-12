49ers Give Emmanuel Moseley 2-Year, $10.1 Million Extension

Now the 49ers have one starting cornerback.

And he's the only cornerback they have on their roster.

Emmanuel Moseley signed to a two-year contract extension worth up to $10.1 million with the 49ers on Friday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Moseley was scheduled to be a restricted free agent, so instead of giving him a second-round tender, which is worth roughly $3.5 million and is not guaranteed, they gave him a multi-year deal with a signing bonus.

Good for Moseley, the former undrafted free agent.

Moseley, 24, started 17 games the past two seasons. He allowed a completion percentage of just 56.5 when targeted, and het got targeted frequently, because he played opposite Richard Sherman and Jason Verrett -- two veterans who command respect from opposing quarterbacks.

Moseley is on the thinner side (5'11", 184 pounds), and he can get bullied by big-bodied receivers (see: Week 1 against DeAndre Hopkins). But he also is a scrappy competitor who can play man-to-man coverage and zone. Meaning he's a bargain starter who has potential to improve.

Now the 49ers have to decide who will start opposite Moseley. It won't be Sherman -- he has made it clear he's signing elsewhere. It could be Verrett, although he'll be expensive. It could be Ahkello Witherspoon, although he's inconsistent at best. Or it could be a free agent from another team. Or it could be a draft pick.

The 49ers have big decisions to make, and lots of cornerbacks to acquire. Because they still have just one on their roster.

It's a start.