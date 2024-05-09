All 49ers

49ers Hall of Fame Cornerback Jimmy Johnson Passes Away at 86

Johnson was one of the NFL's original lockdown cornerbacks. He was Deion Sanders way before Deion Sanders.

Oct 3, 1971; Philadelphia, PA, USA; FILE PHOTO; San Francisco 49ers defensive back Jimmy Johnson / Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY Sports
One of the greatest cornerbacks of all time has died.

Jimmy Johnson, who played 16 seasons for the 49ers and is in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, passed away Wednesday night. He was 86 years old.

Johnson was one of the NFL's original lockdown cornerbacks. He was Deion Sanders way before Deion Sanders. The 49ers drafted Johnson out of UCLA with the sixth pick in the 1961 NFL Draft. He was a star in the early 1970s when the 49ers went to back-to-back NFC Championships, losing to the Dallas Cowboys in 1970 and 1971. He was a first-team All Pro three years in a row, a second-team All Pro twice and he finished his career with a whopping 47 interceptions -- a 49ers franchise record until Ronnie Lott broke it and finished his 49ers career with 51 picks.

Johnson was such a dominant athlete, he played wide receiver his second season on the 49ers, caught 34 passes, averaged 18.4 yards per reception and caught four touchdown passes including an 80-yarder, which was a franchise record at the time. Then he switched back to defensive back, and from 1964 to 1976 he was the 49ers starting left cornerback. He was so good, opposing quarterbacks rarely tested him. And when they did, he often intercepted them.

In 1994, Johnson was elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He's also a member of the All Decade Team for the 1970s. And he's unquestionably one of the greatest players in 49ers franchise history.

