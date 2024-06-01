All 49ers

Former NFL Offensive Coordinator Assesses 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan

To evaluate what Shanahan does well and not so well, I interviewed former Raiders offensive coordinator and play caller Tom Walsh, who won two Super Bowls.

Grant Cohn

Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan walks off the field after losing Super Bowl LVIII to the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Kyle Shanahan has accomplished almost everything a coach can achieve.

He has been the Coordinator of the Year and he has gone to three Super Bowls. But he hasn't won one yet. He's missing some hardware.

Q: What do you admire about Kyle Shanahan as an offensive coordinator?

WALSH: "The one thing about which I really enjoy watching Kyle is the opening series of the game. You give him that first series and a week of preparation, he has some very unique movement schemes and some excellent play-action passes. He strikes early. He takes a few shots down the field. He always has something with multiple shifts and motions to probe the defense. And then he has a shot play in there. His first series is really creative, designed well and has a lot of thought to it."

Q: Where does Shanahan need to improve?

WALSH: "There comes a point in the game where you have to know how to close it out. I hate to say it that way, it's kind of blunt, but when you have a lead like he has had in three Super Bowls -- one as a coordinator in Atlanta and two as the head coach of the Niners -- the great ones know how to close out the game. You have to have a script in your mind and you have to have rehearsed it as a play caller. This is situational football. Practice it. You're up by 9 and there's X amount of time left in the game, here's what we're going to do to seal the deal. You've got to practice it. You've got to script it. The players have to know what to anticipate from you and how you're going to go about shutting the door on the opponent."

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.