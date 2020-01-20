49ers' RB Tevin Coleman Suffered Dislocated Shoulder in NFC Championship

Head coach Kyle Shanahan revealed Monday at his press conference that running back Tevin Coleman suffered a dislocated right shoulder in the 49ers' NFC Championship win over the Packers.

Coleman sustained the injury around the nine minute mark of the second quarter after falling awkwardly on his arm. He was carted off the field and did not return to the game. Despite the injury, Shanahan said that he "expects him to have a good chance to play" in the Super Bowl.

The 49ers didn't miss Coleman against the Packers with Raheem Mostert rushing for 220 yards, the second most in NFL playoff history, and four touchdowns.

Imaging from Coleman's MRI is still to be determined, but as of right now it doesn't appear that Coleman will miss the Super Bowl. A shoulder dislocation is not generally known as a long-term injury, so it's really about the pain tolerance of Coleman. It's doubtful the former back for the Atlanta Falcons will rule himself out now that he has returned to the Super Bowl along with Shanahan after four years.

Along with Coleman's injury, safety Jaquiski Tartt "irritated the same area" where he sustained a fractured rib injury. There isn't much concern regarding his availability in the Super Bowl, but it is something to keep a close eye on. Tartt's injury will also be about pain management.

Rookie linebacker Dre Greenlaw came up gimpy late in the game and revealed in the locker room that he suffered an ankle sprain. Shanahan confirmed the injury and that it is being ruled as a "mild ankle sprain". Just like with Tartt, there should be no issues on his availability.

The three injured players they have two weeks to get their bodies right and figure out how to manage the pain. Things could change with Coleman once the MRI results come in, but it is going to take something severe to prevent these guys away from playing in the Super Bowl against the Chiefs.