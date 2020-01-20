Dre Greenlaw Reacts to the 49ers Advancing to the Super Bowl

SANTA CLARA, Calif. - One of the main reasons the San Francisco 49ers are advancing to play in the Super Bowl in Miami is due to the efforts of rookie linebacker Dre Greenlaw.

Without his heroic stop at the goal-line against Seahawks tight end Jacob Hollister in week 17 - the 49ers end up as the No. 5 seed. At that point, who knows if they would have even made it this far.

Greenlaw's magical moment propelled the 49ers to have homefield advantage as the No. 1 seed after clinching the NFC west. His efforts this season filling in for Kwon Alexander has also been a major part of the defensive stability.

Now that he is set to play in the Super Bowl, this will mark the longest football season in Greenlaw's career. However, he could care less about how long he has played. When I asked him how he feels after such a long season he answered, " I'm ready to go the Super Bowl. You don't even think about it."

The 49ers hit a homerun with Greenlaw who was ecstatic in the locker room and reflected on his season following the win against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC championship.

"Once I got the opportunity, I just made it last, made it happen so it is just a testament to the guys in the fifth round that they can go out there and work and that they can get it done too. Just because you get drafted in the fifth round, undrafted or first round, it doesn't matter. If you get an opportunity give it all that you got and put it on the line. Your preparation takes care of everything. If you go out there and prepare and give it your all good things will come for those that work hard."