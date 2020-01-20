49erMaven
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Dre Greenlaw Reacts to the 49ers Advancing to the Super Bowl

Jose Luis Sanchez III

SANTA CLARA, Calif. - One of the main reasons the San Francisco 49ers are advancing to play in the Super Bowl in Miami is due to the efforts of rookie linebacker Dre Greenlaw.

Without his heroic stop at the goal-line against Seahawks tight end Jacob Hollister in week 17 - the 49ers end up as the No. 5 seed. At that point, who knows if they would have even made it this far. 

Greenlaw's magical moment propelled the 49ers to have homefield advantage as the No. 1 seed after clinching the NFC west. His efforts this season filling in for Kwon Alexander has also been a major part of the defensive stability. 

Now that he is set to play in the Super Bowl, this will mark the longest football season in Greenlaw's career. However, he could care less about how long he has played. When I asked him how he feels after such a long season he answered, " I'm ready to go the Super Bowl. You don't even think about it." 

The 49ers hit a homerun with Greenlaw who was ecstatic in the locker room and reflected on his season following the win against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC championship. 

"Once I got the opportunity, I just made it last, made it happen so it is just a testament to the guys in the fifth round that they can go out there and work and that they can get it done too. Just because you get drafted in the fifth round, undrafted or first round, it doesn't matter. If you get an opportunity give it all that you got and put it on the line. Your preparation takes care of everything. If you go out there and prepare and give it your all good things will come for those that work hard."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Packers vs. 49ers: NFC Championship Preview and Prediction

A trip to Miami will be on the line when the San Francisco 49ers host the Green Bay Packers in a rematch of week 12. The Packers would love nothing more than to exact revenge on the 49ers after they were handed their worst loss of the season.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Footballfan55

49ers-Packers: Three Under the Radar Players who can Tilt the Balance

The NFC championship game is finally here as the 49ers and Packers get set to face off in a week 12 rematch. Both team's star players will need to shine, but it is the players who are under-the-radar that can truly tilt the balance.

Maverick Pallack

by

Footballfan55

Should the 49ers Have Richard Sherman Mirror Davante Adams?

Will Richard Sherman shadow Davante Adams on Sunday, or will the 49ers rely on a combination of defenders to shut down the Packers' receiver in Sunday's NFC championship game?

Maverick Pallack

by

Dr Dave

Dee Ford Looking Forward to Facing Chiefs in Super Bowl

The 49ers are set to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl, which should provide a riveting matchup. A matchup that has edge rusher Dee Ford ecstatic to play in since it will be against his former team for all the marbles.Th

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Raheem Mostert Runs Over Packers to Send 49ers to the Super Bowl

Entering the NFC championship game, there was doubt that the 49ers would be able to replicate their demolition of the Packers from week 12. That the Packers would be much more prepared in this matchup with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line. It turns out that narrative was correct.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Packets at 49ers: Live Updates and Analysis

The NFC Championship has finally arrived with the San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers set to battle it out to earn a trip to the Super Bowl in Miami.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Behind Enemy Lines: Five Questions With Packers Maven

A trip to Miami to play in the Super Bowl is on the line Sunday when the NFC championship commences between the 49ers and Packers. I stepped behind enemy lines to ask five questions regarding this matchup with Bill Huber of Packers Maven.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

brobear49

Three Keys to Victory for the 49ers Against the Packers

Do-or-die is the name of the game on Sunday for the San Francisco 49ers when they play host to the Green Bay Packers in the NFC championship. The 49ers mopped the floor with the Packers in their initial matchup in week 12, which ended up being their worst loss of the season.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

49ers Rounding back Into Week 12 Form Ahead of NFC Championship

When the San Francisco 49ers take the field to face the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship game on Sunday, they will do so on the back of their most complete performance since their 37-8 demolition of the same opposition in Week 12.

nicholasmcgee

Why the 49ers Will not be Overconfident in Their Rematch With the Packers

"Expect a different game." That is what Kyle Shanahan is telling his players regarding the 49ers rematch with the Packers on Sunday in the NFC championship game.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Footballfan55