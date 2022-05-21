"You see his size and you think he's a smaller guy, he's going to play in the slot, but I saw someone who plays like an outside cornerback."

Our series with former NFL cornerback Eric Crocker continues today. Previously, he broke down 49ers rookies Danny Gray and Ty Davis-Price. Now, Crocker breaks down cornerback Sam Womack.

CROCKER: "One, he looks much bigger than 5'9", which is weird. It might be attributed to his long arms. He has almost 32-inch arms, so maybe that makes him look taller. He looks more like 5'11" than 5'9". And I think he plays like that. You see his size and you think he's a smaller guy, he's going to play in the slot, but I saw someone who plays like an outside cornerback, which is not a bad thing. I didn't see super quick twitch, but I did see good ball skills, and his numbers reflect that in terms of pass deflections. I think he led the conference three straight years in passes defensed. That's big time. That's showing that at the very least this guy is in position to make a play on the ball. And more times than not, he's making the play. That's awesome. I saw one play when he had an interception over his shoulder on a vertical route -- that was good.

"It was interesting watching him. I couldn't find a whole lot of film of him, but overall I saw more of an outside guy than a nickel, and that's not to say he can't play nickel, I was just expecting to see something different because of how he was sold to me when the 49ers made that pick. I thought he was supposed to be K'Waun Williams' replacement. When I watch him, I see a legit outside cornerback."

