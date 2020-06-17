Announcing the 49ers All-Decade Offensive Line

Left Tackle: Joe Staley (2007 - 2019)

Background: Staley was drafted 28th by the 49ers in the 2007 NFL Draft. During the course of his career, Staley started more games than any other 49ers offensive lineman in the history of the franchise.

This past decade, Staley was selected to multiple Pro Bowls and named to a Second Team-All Pro a handful of times. Staley also is the only 49ers player to appear in all 11 of the team’s playoff games from 2010-2019.

Decade Appearances:

Regular Season: 140 Games (140 Starts)

Playoffs: 11 Games (11 Starts)

Awards:

NFL Hall of Fame All-Decade Team (2010-2019)

2nd Team All-Pro (3): 2011 - 2013.

Pro Bowl (6): 2011 - 2015, 2017.

Bill Walsh Award (49ers MVP): 2016

Bobb McKittrick Award (49ers O-Lineman Award): 2014 and 2015

Signature Moment: Throwing the lead block on Alex Smith’s touchdown run against the New Orleans Saints in the 2011 NFC Divisional Round playoff game.

Left Guard: Mike Iupati (2010 - 2014)

Background: Mike Iupati was drafted 17th by the 49ers in the 2010 NFL Draft. This past decade, Iupati started the second-most games among all 49ers offensive linemen, including eight starts in the playoffs. Iupati was selected to multiple Pro Bowls and named a First Team All-Pro.

Decade Appearances:

Regular Season: 75 Games (75 Starts)

Playoffs: 8 Games (8 Starts)

Awards:

1st Team All-Pro (1): 2012

Pro Bowl (3): 2012 - 2014

Signature Moment: N/A

Center: Jonathan Goodwin (2011 - 2013)

Background: Goodwin was drafted in the fifth round of the 2002 NFL Draft by the New York Jets. He spent the first nine seasons of his career with the Jets and Saints before signing with the 49ers as a free agent in 2011.

Goodwin was an iron man for the 49ers, playing in all 56 of the team’s regular and postseason games.

Decade Appearances:

Regular Season: 48 Games (48 Starts)

Playoffs: 8 Games (8 Starts)

Awards:

Bob McKittrick Award: 2011

Signature Moment: N/A

Right Guard: Alex Boone (2009 - 2015)

Background: Boone was signed by the 49ers as an undrafted free agent in 2009 and spent his first season on the practice squad. Boone first started receiving playing time in 2011 when the offense lined up in run-heavy formations.

In 2012, Boone became the starting right guard in place of Adam Snyder and held that starting position until the end of the 2015 season.

Decade Appearances:

Regular Season: 75 Games (59 Starts)

Post Season: 8 Games (6 Starts)

Awards:

Bob McKittrick Award: 2013

Signature Moment: N/A

Right Tackle: Anthony Davis (2010 - 2016)

Background: Davis was drafted 11th by the 49ers in the 2010 draft. Davis’ 71 starts are the third most among 49ers offensive linemen this decade. Davis started all eight of the 49ers’ playoff games between 2011 and 2013.

Decade Appearances:

Regular Season: 72 Games (71 Starts)

Post Season: 8 Games (8 Starts)

Awards:

Bob McKittrick Award: 2012

Signature Moment: Stepping between Jim Harbaugh and Jim Schwartz when those two almost fought after a game in 2011.

Click here to find more about the 49er All-Decade project and follow along to the All-Decade tracker below!

