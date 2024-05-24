Brian Griese is More Enthuastic About Brandon Allen than Joshua Dobbs
SANTA CLARA -- Brian Griese was asked this week to assess the 49ers two backup quarterbacks -- Joshua Dobbs and Brandon Allen. Here's what Griese said. His answers might suprise you.
Q: What does Joshua Dobbs bring to this team?
GRIESE: "Josh has played a lot of football. And he has been in some really unique situations in the last couple years where he was put under duress both physicall and mentally. He was able to go out and play winning football for those organizations. And so that piques your interest to know there's a guy like that who can handle it mentally, that physically can play the position and is able to garner support quickly from the locker room and gain their respect and go win games in a short amount of time like that. A veteran guy that we know can play who has come in and fit in well."
Q: What do you see from Brandon Allen now that you've coached him for a year?
GRIESE: "Brandon is a vet that we think very highly of. He has the experience of being in the league and being in that role as a backup for Joe Burrow for a number of years. I thnk Brandon is a smart vet who understands our offense, who is a great counsel for Brock -- those two get along very well -- and I think that Brandon has a lot of talent to throw the football. Knows our offense, can anticipate, get guys lined up in the right spots and make those throws. We're excited about Brandon."
Q: Do you view that as a competition between him and Dobbs?
GRIESE: "I hope everybody thinks of it as a competition."