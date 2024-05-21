All 49ers

Can Brandon Allen Beat Out Joshua Dobbs as the 49ers No. 2 Quarterback?

The 49ers really like Brandon Allen.

Dec 17, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brandon Allen (17) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
He took Trey Lance's spot on the 53-man roster last year even though the 49ers had traded three first-round picks for Lance. Then the 49ers let Sam Darnold leave in free agency this year and re-signed Allen instead.

A week after the 49ers re-signed Allen, they signed quarterback Joshua Dobbs. Most analysts assume he will be the 49ers' no. 2 quarterback this year because started 12 games last season while Allen has started just 9 games in his entire career even though he's 31 and will turn 32 in September.

But both Dobbs and Allen are scheduled to earn roughly $2 million from the 49ers this year. So the 49ers aren't invested heavily in either of them. Neither one has a financial advantage over the other. But Allen does have one advantage over Dobbs -- knowledge of Kyle Shanahan's system.

Dobbs is extremely smart, but Allen has been in Kyle Shanahan's system for more than a year. Plus he used to play for the Cincinnati Bengals who run a version of Shanahan's system. So Allen has an advanced knowledge of the terminology and concepts.

Dobbs does not. He's a quick learner but he's a novice in the 49ers system. So if he struggles at all in training camp or preseason and Allen plays well, the 49ers could elevate the older backup who has more experience in the system.

The 49ers clearly didn't want to hand the no. 2 quarterback job to Allen -- that would have been foolish. But if he beats out Dobbs in training camp and earns the no. 2 job, no one will question the 49ers.

