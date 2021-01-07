Zach Wilson Says He'd Like to Play for the 49ers

A couple months ago, it seemed the 49ers might have an opportunity to draft BYU quarterback Zach Wilson.

But now the 49ers own the 12th pick in the 2021 draft, and most draft experts expect Wilson to go top five, if not top two. So the 49ers can fuhgettabout Wilson, right?

Not so fast.

Wilson went on television this week and said he'd like to play for the 49ers.

Here's what the reporter asked him, followed by Wilson's answer:

Q: When you look at the different options that have been thrown out there, and there a lot of people talking about potential landing spots, what do you feel like is a system that is the right fit for you? You don't have to give me a specific team name, but maybe a scheme that you feel you would fit best into.

WILSON: "Yeah, I haven't watched a ton of specifics with NFL teams as far as what offenses they run. One just off the top of my head is the 49ers, because I'm very familiar with what Kyle Shanahan does and the system that they have in place, and I think I'd fit in well there."

It almost seems like Wilson is telling the New York Jets, who own the No. 2 pick, and all the other bad teams that pick high not to take him. I could be wrong, but that's how I read his quote. Because if I were Wilson, I wouldn't want to play for the Jets, either. If Sam Darnold failed there, why would Wilson succeed?

But what's the connection between Wilson and Shanahan? Why would Wilson name the 49ers of all teams?

Consider that Wilson's personal trainer and quarterback guru is former BYU and NFL quarterback John Beck. And Beck played for Shanahan in 2011 when Shanahan was Washington's offensive coordinator. Beck started three games that season -- one against the 49ers.

So that's the connection between Wilson and Shanahan.

I'm guessing Shanahan would love Wilson to fall to the 12th pick. And maybe he will, if he keeps saying how much he wants to join the 49ers.