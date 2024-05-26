All 49ers

Danny Gray Needs to Keep Impressing the 49ers in Practice

Danny Gray has found some momentum during 49ers OTAs, which is something he needs to maintain going into training camp.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Jul 27, 2023; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Danny Gray (6) runs a pass route during training camp at the SAP Performance Facility. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-USA TODAY Sports
Third-year wide receiver Danny Gray is on the outside looking in.

The San Francisco 49ers drafted two receivers in Ricky Pearsall and Jacob Cowing, so the receiver room has gotten crowded. Gray is certainly a candidate to not make the team and will need to do something spectacular to convince the 49ers to remain.

Well, it seems like he's creating some momentum for himself. After one week of OTAs, Gray has impressed the 49ers, specifically wide receivers coach Leonard Hankerson.

"Danny has been doing a hell of a job for us since April 15, being back here busting his tail," said Hankerson. "What I would like for Danny is to just be consistent doing it. I never question his work ethic at all. It's just a matter of can he sustain it? And thus far he has been doing a hell of a job. I'm impressed with where he's at. I'm impressed by his mindset, how he's been out there competing. And I think he has gotten better. He has been doing everything I have been asking him to do."

Gray needs to keep impressing the 49ers in practice like with Hankerson. It is the only way he will be able to stay with the 49ers, and that isn't even a guarantee that he will make it. Six wide receivers is what the 49ers will most likely keep after final cuts.

Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, Jauan Jennings, Pearsall, and Cowing are the locks on the roster. There is only room for one more, which will be tough. It can easily go to Chris Conley or Ronnie Bell, so Gray will need to show that he is better than them in practice and impress some more.

Otherwise, he will be looking for another team and possibly be out of the league.

