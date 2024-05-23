All 49ers

The 49ers are Impressed with Danny Gray in OTAs

"I'm impressed with where he's at. I'm impressed by his mindset, how he's been out there competing. And I think he has gotten better. He has been doing every I have been asking him to do."

Grant Cohn

Dec 24, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Danny Gray (6) warms up before the start of the first quarter against the Washington Commanders at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
SANTA CLARA -- Danny Gray's career is on life support.

Through two seasons in the NFL, he has made just one catch. And he was a third-round pick. Which means he has been a big disappointment so far. That's one reason the 49ers just drafted two more wide receivers this year. They clearly were down on Gray.

But through one week of OTAs, Gray's stock appears to be on the rise.

"Danny has been doing a hell of a job for us since April 15, being back here busting his tail," said wide receiver coach Leonard Hankerson. "What I would like for Danny is to just be consistent doing it. I never question his work ethic at all. It's just a matter of can he sustain it? And thus far he has been doing a hell of a job. I'm impressed with where he's at. I'm impressed by his mindset, how he's been out there competing. And I think he has gotten better. He has been doing every I have been asking him to do."

TRANSLATION: Work ethic has been an issue for Gray early in his career. So far through one month of OTAs, he has worked as hard as he needs to work. Now he needs to keep it going.

It seems like Gray understands what's at stake for him this offseason. He'll either play well in practice and preseason or he'll get waived. And he practiced quite well in front of the media on Tuesday. He made three catches including a difficult one over the middle, which shows his toughness.

Let's see if Gray can do it again next week.

Published
Grant Cohn

