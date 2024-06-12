All 49ers

Former 49ers TE Vernon Davis Describes His Fight with Larry Allen

"At that time, I was probably the only guy who wasn't afraid to stand up to Larry Allen."

Nov. 25, 2007; Glendale, AZ, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end Vernon Davis (85) against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium. The 49ers defeated the Cardinals 37-31 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Nov. 25, 2007; Glendale, AZ, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end Vernon Davis (85) against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium. The 49ers defeated the Cardinals 37-31 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Former 49ers tight end Vernon Davis is releasing his memoir, Play Ball, this summer on August 20.

In his memoir, he describes a fight he once had with Hall of Fame offensive lineman Larry Allen, who recently passed away. In an exclusive interview with All49ers OnSI, Davis explained what happened in that legendary fight.

DAVIS: "If you sat in his seat, all he had to do was look at you and you were going to get up. He was just one of those guys. He had a special presence. He was one of the strongest men on Earth. Larry was also an amazing human being. Great person, great to be around. I remember I was on the football field and he said something to me. He had been saying things to me for two years -- I was in my second season in the NFL. And I said something back. And he looked at me and said, 'What you say, young punk?' I said, 'You shut up.' At that moment, I knew something was about to happen. I went to the sideline after the play was over, Larry came walking over in slow motion. And he said, 'What you say to me again?' I just swallowed my spit and said, 'You...you...you shut up.' So he swung at me. I ducked. Came back up. Tried to hit him, but his forearm blocked me. He was like Superman. It was crazy. And he grabbed my hair. Next thing you know, the entire team and coaching staff came over to protect me and break it up. But I'm glad they broke it up. If they didn't break it up, you probably would have found me at Stanford University Hospital."

ME: I admire that you didn't back down, though.

DAVIS: "The neighborhood I come from, you never back down from anything. I was brought up to be tough. It didn't matter how big the person was, you don't back down from anybody. At that time, I was probably the only guy who wasn't afraid to stand up to Larry Allen."

