Hall of Fame 49ers OL Larry Allen Dies at 52
Hall of Fame offensive lineman Larry Allen, who played 12 seasons for the Dallas Cowboys and his final two seasons for the 49ers, died unexpectedly while on vacation with his family in Mexico. He was 52. The cause of death has not been reported.
Allen was one of the greatest offensive linemen of all time. He was a key member of the 1995 Cowboys that won Super Bowl XXX, and then he was a first-team All Pro six straight times from 1996 to 2001. Throughout his career, he played every position on the offensive line except center, although he played left guard exclusively from 1999 until his career ended in 2007. He even went to the Pro Bowl in 2006 when he was 35 and a member of the 49ers.
Allen grew up in Compton, California, where he was stabbed 12 times when he was 10 years old. In high school, he moved to Northern California. After high school, Allen first attended Butte College in Oroville, California, then transferred to Sonoma State. So he's a Bay Area legend as well as an NFL legend.
"Larry, known for his great athleticism and incredible strength, was one of the most respected, accomplished offensive linemen to ever play in the NFL," the Cowboys wrote in a statement. "His versatility and dependability were also signature parts of his career. Through that, he continued to serve as inspiration for many other players, defining what it meant to be a great teammate, competitor and winner.
"He was deeply loved and cared for by his wife, Janelle -- whom he referred to as his heart and soul -- his daughters Jayla and Loriana and son, Larry III. The Jones family and the Cowboys extend their deepest condolences, thoughts and prayers to the Allen family and grieve along with the many other friends and Cowboys teammates that also loved Larry."
Rest in peace.