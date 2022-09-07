George Kittle Could Miss 49ers Season Opener With a Groin Injury

Let the injuries begin.

George Kittle is being held out of practice Wednesday with a groin injury and his status for the 49ers season opener versus the Bears is cloudy according to Kyle Shanahan. It is unclear exactly how Kittle sustained the injury, but it likely would've occurred during the 49ers' last practice.

Kittle doesn't necessarily have to participate in every practice this week. He's more than a good enough and experienced enough to just have Saturday walkthrough be his game prep. However, I doubt the 49ers will trot Kittle out there and put him at risk of worsening his injury. It is not like the Bears are a fearsome opponent that the 49ers desperately need Kittle out there to win.

Plus, the weather forecast for Sunday's matchup in Chicago is set to have rain. Footing can be an issue, which is poised to put any leg injuries at risk. If Kittle was dealing with an arm or upper body issue, then maybe he could go. Either way, Kittle is in peak midseason form already before the season has even began with his injuries. He's an injury-prone player. There is no keying in on how to reduce his injuries.

Kittle is who he is at this point with his injuries and the 49ers just have to deal with it. He's going to pop up with injuries throughout the season and miss time. Whether he sustains the injury in practice or in a game -- injuries are inevitable with him. The hope here is that the groin injury doesn't linger throughout the season because Kittle has dealt with and managed injuries for a full season before.

Just sit him for this game and hope that he recovers for the long haul.