How 49ers QB Brock Purdy Benefits From Practicing Without All Pros
During actual games, Brock Purdy has every advantage.
He has six All Pros around him on offense. He also has a great game plan, an elite opening script and the best offensive system in the NFL. That's why people think he's a system quarterback. He hasn't proven he can succeed on his own.
That's why Sunday's practice was so important for him. He didn't have Trent Williams, Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel or Christian McCaffrey -- none of them practiced. And Purdy still had to find a way to move the ball against one of the best defenses in the league.
What an opportunity.
“It's good," said Purdy. "Obviously, we have our star players not getting a whole lot of reps, so we have other guys stepping up. And for me it's, ‘Alright, regardless of the mismatches and all that kind of stuff, I'm going to drop back, go through my reads, and I have to be efficient regardless of not having my guys out there.’ So stepping up, going through reads, hitting [WR] Chris Conley over the middle, checking the ball down, being smart. It makes me play quarterback really efficiently. Not saying when they are on the field I'm not, but when they're on the field, I'm a little, my antenna is up in terms of, ‘Alright, if I do get this look, I'm more tentative to throwing to Aiyuk or Deebo. So a day like this was good for me to just go through reads, take completions and be efficient.”
Purdy finished the session completing 11 of 13 passes with zero interceptions.