49ers QB Brock Purdy Clarifies his Comments on his Interceptions in Camp

Brock Purdy has thrown nine interceptions through 10 days of 49ers training camp. Here's what he said on Sunday about his practice picks.

Grant Cohn

Jul 26, 2024; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) talks with a coach during Day 4 of training camp at SAP Performance Facility. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 26, 2024; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) talks with a coach during Day 4 of training camp at SAP Performance Facility. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
SANTA CLARA -- Brock Purdy has thrown nine interceptions through 10 days of 49ers training camp. Here's what he said on Sunday about his practice picks.

ME: When you throw an interception in training camp and watch on film afterward, what's your process of assessing yourself?

PURDY: "It depends on what kind of pick it is. If I'm trying to fit it in a window and be aggressive or I just couldn't see a guy -- those are the questions you have to ask yourself and that's what I do ask myself. Obviously, I get pretty mad at myself in terms of, 'Dude, you turned the ball over and you can't do that.' It's finding a way to grow mentally in terms of you can't do that, or hey, I was being aggressive here and seeing if I can do it with this guy in this kind of window or against that kind of look. I'm not just out there trying to throw the ball up and act like it's camp and I don't care because I do."

Q: When you through four interceptions in five passes in camp the other day, were you upset?

PURDY: "I take in pride in protecting the ball for our offense and our team, so obviously I'm mad when I'm not completing the ball to our guys and it's going to the defense. And I'm hard on myself and the coaches are, too. We have a standard here. It's not like just because it's practice it's OK to throw picks. No, there's still a standard here. But with that, now is the time to be trying out some stuff in terms of throwing into some tight windows and coverages. I still have to grow and be better and I'm hard on myself. I remember last year coming off my UCL at practice I was throwing multiple days of picks, but you get into the season and you're ready to execute and protect the ball."

Grant Cohn

GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

