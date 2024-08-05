49ers QB Brock Purdy Clarifies his Comments on his Interceptions in Camp
SANTA CLARA -- Brock Purdy has thrown nine interceptions through 10 days of 49ers training camp. Here's what he said on Sunday about his practice picks.
ME: When you throw an interception in training camp and watch on film afterward, what's your process of assessing yourself?
PURDY: "It depends on what kind of pick it is. If I'm trying to fit it in a window and be aggressive or I just couldn't see a guy -- those are the questions you have to ask yourself and that's what I do ask myself. Obviously, I get pretty mad at myself in terms of, 'Dude, you turned the ball over and you can't do that.' It's finding a way to grow mentally in terms of you can't do that, or hey, I was being aggressive here and seeing if I can do it with this guy in this kind of window or against that kind of look. I'm not just out there trying to throw the ball up and act like it's camp and I don't care because I do."
Q: When you through four interceptions in five passes in camp the other day, were you upset?
PURDY: "I take in pride in protecting the ball for our offense and our team, so obviously I'm mad when I'm not completing the ball to our guys and it's going to the defense. And I'm hard on myself and the coaches are, too. We have a standard here. It's not like just because it's practice it's OK to throw picks. No, there's still a standard here. But with that, now is the time to be trying out some stuff in terms of throwing into some tight windows and coverages. I still have to grow and be better and I'm hard on myself. I remember last year coming off my UCL at practice I was throwing multiple days of picks, but you get into the season and you're ready to execute and protect the ball."