How the 49ers Players Feel About Brandon Aiyuk Potentially Leaving
SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers don't seem to be devastated over the potential loss of Brandon Aiyuk.
Of course, they say all the right things. They're respectful. They don't take overt shots at him. Nick Bosa in particular certainly wants the 49ers to re-sign Aiyuk. But the players on offense seem ready to move on without him.
"Obviously as a former teammate, er, teammate of his in general, any teammate that you have, you love and respect them, you want the best for them," running back Christian McCaffrey said Tuesday on The NFL Network. What a Freudian slip. It seems like McCaffrey already thinks of Aiyuk as a former teammate.
Then there's Deebo Samuel who called Jauan Jennings, not Brandon Aiyuk, the 49ers' most consistent wide receiver.
It sure seems like the 49ers offensive weapons are ready to prove they don't need Aiyuk.
Remember, Aiyuk implied that the 49ers lost the Super Bowl because he didn't get the ball enough. And then this offseason, he insisted on becoming the highest-paid player on the offense. He wants a larger role at the expense of his teammates.
Which means his teammates will get more touches if the 49ers trade him. Aiyuk was targeted 110 times last season. If he's off the team, those touches will go to Christian McCaffrey, Kyle Juszczyk, Deebo Samuel, George Kittle and Jauan Jennings. Five players who have been sacrificing for the team for years.
I'm sure all five of them would love to have bigger roles in the offense this season. So while they say they love Aiyuk like a brother, they probably would help him pack his bags on the way out.