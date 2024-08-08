Deebo Samuel Says Jauan Jennings is the 49ers' Most Consistent Receiver
SANTA CLARA -- When you think of the most consistent receiver on the 49ers, most people would think of Brandon Aiyuk, who might not be on the 49ers much longer. He wants to get traded to the Steelers and a deal seems inevitable. But for now, he's still on the 49ers.
So when I asked Deebo Samuel on Wednesday about Jauan Jennings' stellar offseason, his answer surprised me.
"I wouldn't even say he has improved," Samuel explained. "Jauan has been the most consistent receiver that we have day in and day out as far as blocking and making plays. That's why we call it third-and-Jauan. He's in better shape. His ball skills have gotten way better. Every time you see him out there, he's giving everything he's got on every route, on every play."
Translation: Jennings is a more consistent wide receiver than Brandon Aiyuk, who thinks he's the best wide receiver on the team. That's why when it's third down, the money down, the got-to-have-it down, Brock Purdy trusts Jennings more than anyone.
This may or may not be true. But it's worth noting that this summer when Brandon Aiyuk was lobbying to become the highest-paid offensive player on the 49ers, he did so at the expense of Samuel. Went on The Pivot Podcast and smiled and nodded when all the various hosts said he was the best pure wide receiver on the 49ers.
I'm guessing Samuel watched that interview, took exception to Aiyuk's comments and was more than happy to praise Jennings at Aiyuk's expense.
Call it an eye for an eye.