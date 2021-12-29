Jimmy Garoppolo Has a Chance to Start for 49ers Against Texans

Jimmy Garoppolo, despite his injury on his throwing hand, has a chance to start for the 49ers against the Texans, per Kyle Shanahan.

A chipped bone and a torn ligament?

No problem.

Or at least, that is what it sounded like from Kyle Shanahan Wednesday at his press conference.

"Because he didn't break the bone, it's stable," said Shanahan. "They told me Drew Brees had one in the last few years or something and his broke. That's why he had to get surgery. Jimmy's isn't in that spots. It's stable and that's why he doesn't need surgery right now. And I think he's feeling a lot better today than he was a few days ago. That's why he's got a chance this week and with it being that case, I'm hoping it gets better with time whether it be this week or the following week."

Starting Garoppolo considering the severity of his injury on his throwing hand would be irresponsible. While Garoppolo does not need surgery, his injury is still going to be just 10 days removed from the last time it occurred.

Shanahan himself credited Garoppolo's second interception in the Titans game to his injury that he sustained. So it would behoove the 49ers to let Garoppolo heal up. Starting him is not in the best interest of the player.

Plus, there has been a ton of raving at the 49ers facility about Trey Lance being a stud at practice for the last month or so. If that were true, then wouldn't the belief in him be solid enough to start him at home against the Texans? There is a lot of weirdness going on with Garoppolo's injury.

Even when Shanahan was first asked Wednesday as to why he dubbed Garoppolo's injury as a sprain as opposed to what was reported shortly after, he basically made it sound like the injury was the same thing as what was reported.

"To clear that up, the reason it was worded that way is cause that is the way it was worded to me," said Shanahan. "There are three types of sprains. He has a grade three sprain. Since I got to get you guys some more information to clear Ian (Rapoport) and Adam (Schefter) tweet, it is a grade three sprain. The reason they never mentioned to me a fracture is cause that really didn't have much to do with it.

"On the third-degree sprain that he has on his UCL ligament, when that is ripped up it pulled off a little fleck of his bone. And so whenever there is a bone that has anything off of it, you can call it a fracture, you can call it a chip, you can call it something. But that really isn't what is keeping him out. It's the third-degree sprain that he has. But because it's not moving and stuff he doesn't need surgery, and he has a chance to play this week."

All of this is just really weird. A lot of "close to the chest" moves or information is clearly not being shared. It is odd for Shanahan to not phrase Garoppolo's injury as it was reported as a chipped bone and torn ligament. Makes you wonder who leaked that to Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport in the first place. It likely was Garoppolo's camp.

Either way, Garoppolo is injured and is not fully fit at all. Dragging this on for whatever reason is unnecessary for the 49ers. But this is how it is has been with the quarterback situation all year long.

For the 49ers sake, they should not play Garoppolo and allow further risk.