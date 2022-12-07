It looks like Jimmy Garoppolo coming back to the 49ers in the playoffs is bleak.

On Tuesday afternoon, news broke that Garoppolo could come back in seven-to-eight weeks. Meaning he could be ready for the 49ers as early as the Divisional playoff round. Initially it was believed that Garoppolo was indefinitely out for the season. After that news broke, there was a glimmer of light that his season was not over.

That glimmer of light was all but erased when Kyle Shanahan took to the podium on Wednesday citing that Garoppolo has a "way outside chance" of returning for the playoffs.

"There's a way outside chance late in the playoffs," said Shanahan. "but it's just an outside chance. We're not really optimistic about that, but they didn't rule it out."

Shanahan also clarified that it is going to take seven-to-eight weeks for Garoppolo to heal -- not to play football as it was assumed by some. That likely means the 49ers wouldn't throw Garoppolo back in as the starter should they get deep into the playoffs. I would expect them to roll him in as the backup in case Purdy gets hurt or if they pull him from the game due to poor performance.

"It's not a lisfranc. They don't need to do surgery on it. Still gonna be a big recovery, but much less than what we anticipated, which is awesome news for him in the offseason. He'll be good to go right away, so it won't be like last year."

Ultimately, Garoppolo has played his last down with the 49ers. I truly believe that. Whether the 49ers make it far or not, it is Purdy the rest of the way. I don't believe the 49ers will win more than a game in the playoffs, and if they do then that will mean Purdy is playing well, so might as well keep it rolling with him.