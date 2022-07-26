John Lynch Explains why Dee Ford is Still With the 49ers

We finally have some clarity on the status of Dee Ford.

For months, the 49ers have made it clear that his future with the 49ers was coming to a close. Cutting him post-June 1 looked to be his fate as the 49ers would be able to push Ford's dead cap hit along with gaining a bit of cap relief. However, that move never came and Ford was left out in the wind.

At their Tuesday press conference to open training camp, John Lynch explained it all about Ford when he was asked if Ford was at the facility.

"He's not. I can't tell you guys, the next couple of days they're working through some things, league, PA (players association) and all that. But I think you guys will see a transaction. I'll leave it at that."

So Lynch is remaining "hush hush" about the ongoing circumstance with Ford. But what you can take away from his comments is that Ford will be released from the team soon. I would expect in the coming days as the 49ers just signed defensive lineman Robert Nkemdiche. That addition means the 49ers have to release someone, so the writing on the wall says that it will be Ford.

On Monday, I wrote about what the hold up is with Ford? Retaining him was an option, but I believed the 49ers were awaiting for Ford to possibly announce his retirement. That still could be the case. Regardless, the 49ers are in complex situation with Ford given that they're trying to release him while he is likely still unhealthy. It makes sense why there was a hold up now after the light explanation Lynch gave.

The days of Ford being associated with the 49ers will soon be over.