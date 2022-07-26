Skip to main content

John Lynch Explains why Dee Ford is Still With the 49ers

An explanation has been given by John Lynch as to why Dee Ford is still on the 49ers.

We finally have some clarity on the status of Dee Ford.

For months, the 49ers have made it clear that his future with the 49ers was coming to a close. Cutting him post-June 1 looked to be his fate as the 49ers would be able to push Ford's dead cap hit along with gaining a bit of cap relief. However, that move never came and Ford was left out in the wind. 

At their Tuesday press conference to open training camp, John Lynch explained it all about Ford when he was asked if Ford was at the facility.

"He's not. I can't tell you guys, the next couple of days they're working through some things, league, PA (players association) and all that. But I think you guys will see a transaction. I'll leave it at that."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

So Lynch is remaining "hush hush" about the ongoing circumstance with Ford. But what you can take away from his comments is that Ford will be released from the team soon. I would expect in the coming days as the 49ers just signed defensive lineman Robert Nkemdiche. That addition means the 49ers have to release someone, so the writing on the wall says that it will be Ford.

On Monday, I wrote about what the hold up is with Ford? Retaining him was an option, but I believed the 49ers were awaiting for Ford to possibly announce his retirement. That still could be the case. Regardless, the 49ers are in complex situation with Ford given that they're trying to release him while he is likely still unhealthy. It makes sense why there was a hold up now after the light explanation Lynch gave.

The days of Ford being associated with the 49ers will soon be over.

In This Article (1)

San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers

My Post - 2022-07-15T145830.697
News

Kyle Shanahan Officially Hands Trey Lance the Keys to the 49ers

By Jose Luis Sanchez III2 minutes ago
My Post-1 (8)
News

49ers Roster Projection: Will the 49ers Keep Jimmy Garoppolo One More Year? Will Deebo Samuel Hold Out if He Doesn’t Get an Extension?

By Grant Cohn8 hours ago
USATSI_14755516
News

Are the 49ers Considering to Retain Dee Ford This Season?

By Jose Luis Sanchez III20 hours ago
My Post-1 (7)
News

Coach Who Plays the 49ers this Season Hopes They Get Rid of Jimmy Garoppolo

By Grant Cohn20 hours ago
My Post-1 (1)
News

How Kyle Shanahan Can Improve as a Play Caller

By Grant CohnJul 24, 2022
USATSI_17549890
News

Will George Kittle Have Over or Under 66.5 Receptions in 2022?

By Jose Luis Sanchez IIIJul 24, 2022
My Post-1 (1)
News

Why Throwing Mechanics are a Bigger Issue for Garoppolo than Lance

By Grant CohnJul 23, 2022
USATSI_17035774
News

Will Nick Bosa Have Over or Under 11.75 Sacks in 2022?

By Jose Luis Sanchez IIIJul 23, 2022