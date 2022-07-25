Are the 49ers Considering to Retain Dee Ford This Season?

Cutting ties with Dee Ford seemed like a lock for the 49ers back when OTAs commenced.

Kyle Shanahan outright said that he didn't expect Ford to be on the team this year. The 49ers drafted Drake Jackson to signal that they found his replacement along with being vocal since March his tenure with the team is coming to an end.

"I think we tried to be as patient as possible," said John Lynch at the NFL annual meetings. "And no fault of Dee, he just ran into a bad situation with his back, where he couldn’t get healthy. We’ll figure that out, exactly what the transaction will be, but not enough hope and progress to see him playing for us moving forward.”

Releasing Ford post-June 1 was the expected outcome as the 49ers would have saved $8.6 million in dead cap, while also generating $1.12 million in free space. However, Ford is still on the team and was most recently activated from Injured Reserve. So what gives? Are the 49ers considering to retain Ford this season?

I wouldn't put it past the 49ers to do so. Defensive line depth is their staple. It doesn't hurt them to keep Ford as they're on the hook with his contract no matter what avenue they take with him. Plus, he doesn't need to be a prevalent practice player for them. I doubt his body is able to handle that workload anymore regardless. If the 49ers do retain Ford, it will be quite the surprise given what they have said. Then again, it is not the first time the 49ers have spewed hot air.

While it is curious to see why Ford is still on the roster, I do not think they will go back on their words. Ford can still be placed on the PUP list (physically unable to perform) with training camp kicking off Tuesday. That would confirm that he is not practicing at all with this team. But also the 49ers could be waiting on Ford to announce his retirement. That is why I believe they haven't cut him. They could be waiting for Ford to pick a right time for himself to announce it, which likely hinges on his next physical.

The 49ers have shown nothing but patience with Ford, so I think this is their last show of faith in that sense. They want to let him get a "good bill of health" like Shanahan cited back in OTAs and let him announce it at a press conference. It is really the only feasible explanation I see as to why Ford is still on the roster. This week's opener of training camp should shed a light on the situation.