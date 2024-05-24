All 49ers

Kris Kocurek Explains Why the 49ers Like Maliek Collins

"The explosion that he can generate through his lower body jumps off the tape."

Grant Cohn

Jul 28, 2023; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) between drills during training camp at the Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 28, 2023; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) between drills during training camp at the Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports / Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
SANTA CLARA -- One of the most important players on the 49ers this season is Maliek Collins.

The 49ers traded a seventh-round pick to the Texans in exchange for Collins this offseason so he can replace Arik Armstead, whom the 49ers released. Armstead is one of the top defensive tackles in the NFL when healthy, and Collins isn't. But Collins has been relatively durable the past couple seasons, and Armstead hasn't. So Collins is in and Armstead is out.

This week, defensive line coach Kris Kocurek was asked what he likes about Collins. Here's what Kocurek said:

KOCUREK: "It goes way back with Maliek. I really liked him coming out of Nebraska. The explosion that he can generate through his lower body jumps off the tape. He can play in the backfield. He can recreate the line of scrimmage. He can knock guards back. He is really athletic on the back side to make plays. He has the ability to manipulate things in the pass rush, get a guard to lean one way and beat him another, work edges, and then when guards sit back and try to take those things away from him, with the strength he has in his lower body, he has a really thick, strong lower body, he can convert stuff into power when needed. He has been a good player in the NFL for a long time. I've always liked his skill set. I think his skill set is tailor made to play the attack style that we play. He has played in some attack-style schemes throughout his career. Last year he was down with Houston, so there will be a lot of familiarity going from working with DeMeco Ryans to coming here and doing very similar type things."

