Kyle Shanahan Explains Why the 49ers Signed Robbie Chosen

SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers need more than a mere camp body at wide receiver.

They need someone who can start at split end if Brandon Aiyuk gets traded or chooses to miss games during the regular season. That's why they drafted Ricky Pearsall in Round 1 this year.

But Pearsall has been injured most of the offseason. First, he pulled his hamstring, and most recently he injured his shoulder. And so the 49ers' starting split end has been Chris Conley, who has 7 catches in the past two seasons and will turn 32 in October.

Enter Robbie Chosen, the 49ers' newest wide receiver.

“I've always been a fan of him, his whole career," said head coach Kyle Shanahan. "Especially going back to the Jets. Just the speed he's had, the way he plays for a guy who can run so fast. I always thought he played physical, ran his routes very well. When you're a very good go runner, streak runner but also can run a slant, it's a problem. Love that he has some experience in our offense, with just being with Miami last year. We got him in on a workout last week and he looked like what we've seen from Chosen in the past. We're excited to get him on board at this time.”

It's clear the 49ers are looking for a deep threat to potentially fill in for Aiyuk. Because without him on the field, the 49ers don't have anyone who can stretch the field vertically. Not Deebo Samuel. Not George Kittle. Not Christian McCaffrey. Not Jauan Jennings.

Chosen ran a 4.36 40 when he entered the draft in 2016. But he's 31 and he caught just four passes last season. So he might not be the deep threat the 49ers are looking for. We'll see what he has left.

