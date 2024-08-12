The 49ers Announce the Signing of WR Robbie Chosen
The 49ers just added depth to their wide receiver room.
They signed veteran wide receiver Robbie Chosen to a one-year deal. In a corresponding roster move, the 49ers waived/injured wide receiver Frank Darby.
Chosen, 31, appeared in 9 games with the Dolphins last season and caught four passes for 126 yards and one touchdown, so he's approaching the end of his career. But he has started 86 games in his career. And the 49ers are desperate for healthy wide receivers.
Brandon Aiyuk is holding in until he gets the contract extension he wants or the trade he wants, and Ricky Pearsall has an injured shoulder. So Chris Conley currently is the starting X receiver, and he caught just 7 passes the past two seasons. Plus he's older than Chosen. So if Chosen plays well in training camp, he could make the team and even play until Aiyuk returns, assuming he returns.
The 49ers signed Chosen mostly because he played for Miami last season which means he knows the 49ers' system and their terminology. The 49ers have a notoriously dense and complex offensive system that can take players a full year to master. Chosen already has that year under his belt, so he should be able to hit the ground running with the 49ers.
Last season, the 49ers kept six wide receivers on their roster -- Deebo Samuel, Aiyuk, Jauan Jennings, Ray Ray McCloud, Ronnie Bell and Danny Gray.
Assuming they keep six wide receivers again this year, it's likely those receivers will be Samuel, Aiyuk, Jennings, Pearsall, Conley and Cowing. But if one of those players gets traded or lands on the Injured Reserve list, Chosen could make the team.