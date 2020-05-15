Over/Under 10.5 Wins for 49ers in 2020?

If you think the 49ers improved this offseason, here's a way to make some easy money.

Oddsmakers in Las Vegas currently set the over/under for the 49ers' 2020 win total at 10.5. So if you think the 49ers will win 11 or more games next season, this is the prop bet for you. Bet the over.

I don't see how the 49ers could win fewer than 12 games, barring lots and lots of injuries. They have an elite roster and a favorable schedule. They might win 13 or 14 games next season.

I recently spoke with Sports Illustrated's fantasy and gambling analyst Jamie Eisner, who agreed with my assessment of the 49ers. Here's what Eisner said:

"I think they're an 11- or 12-win team. They're so solid in all areas. I'm not going to buy into the whole Super-Bowl-hangover narrative, because it's just a narrative and doesn't have any impact on the actual talent and coaching on this team. I'm a believer of (Kyle) Shanahan. I'm a believer of that rushing offense. You add Brandon Aiyuk to an emerging Deebo Samuel. You already have George Kittle. That defense is not going to lose a step. I am really excited about this team this year. I'm not as high on the Seahawks as some others, so for me, San Francisco is by far the clear best team in the NFC West."

