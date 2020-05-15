2020 San Francisco 49ers: Win Total, Schedule Breakdown

Will the San Francisco 49ers have more or less than 10.5 wins for the 2020 season? We break down their season win total prop bet.

How many games will the San Francisco 49ers win this season? They finished 13-3 in 2019 and were minutes away from securing a Super Bowl win. The franchise looks to be near the top of the NFC. Here's where the oddsmakers have set the 49ers' win total over/under for 2020:

Odds courtesy of William Hill

San Francisco was head and shoulders above the rest of the NFC, but couldn't quite keep up with Kansas City's offense in the Super Bowl. A dominant ground game matched with a disruptive defensive front can take you far in the postseason and it's hard to imagine the 49ers falling apart so quickly after their leap back into relevance. They'll definitely need Jimmy Garoppolo to put the team on his shoulders and win some big games down the stretch as their schedule heats up.

The Play: OVER 10.5 (-125)

2020 Schedule

Week 1 : vs Arizona Cardinals, Sun, Sep 13 at 4:25 PM

Week 2: at New York Jets, Sun, Sep 20 at 1:00 PM

Week 3: at New York Giants, Sun, Sep 27 at 1:00 PM

Week 4: vs Philadelphia Eagles, Sun, Oct 4 at 8:20 PM

Week 5 : vs Miami Dolphins, Sun, Oct 11 at 4:05 PM

Week 6: vs Los Angeles Rams, Sun, Oct 18 at 8:20 PM

Week 7: at New England Patriots, Sun, Oct 25 at 4:25 PM

Week 8: at Seattle Seahawks, Sun, Nov 1 at 4:25 PM

Week 9: vs Green Bay Packers, Thu, Nov 5 at 8:20 PM

Week 10: at New Orleans Saints, Sun, Nov 15 at 4:25 PM

Week 11: BYE

Week 12: at Los Angeles Rams, Sun, Nov 29 at 4:05 PM

Week 13 : vs Buffalo Bills, Mon, Dec 7 at 8:15 PM

Week 14: vs Washington, Sun, Dec 13 at 4:25 PM

Week 15: at Dallas Cowboys, Sun, Dec 20 at 8:20 PM

Week 16: at Arizona Cardinals, Sun, Dec 27 at TBD

Week 17: vs Seattle Seahawks, Sun, Jan 3 at 4:25 PM

2019 49ers Fast Facts

The 49ers led the NFL in rushes (449), yards (2,246), and TDs (22) by the running back position, but no RB gained over 775 yards or scored more than eight TDs.