Oren Burks
San Francisco 49ers

49ers Sign Oren Burks

The 49ers just added depth to their linebacker room.

They signed former Green Bay Packers linebacker Oren Burks, according to Burks, who announced the signing himself. Here's Packer Central's scouting report of Burks:

"In 2018, the Packers traded their fourth- and fifth-round selections to grab Burks in the third round. Oops. In four seasons, he started seven games and recorded 84 tackles. Billed as a new-age linebacker after starting his career at Vanderbilt as a safety, he didn’t break up a single pass in four seasons. In 2021, he recorded a career-high 26 tackles and finished second on the team with 10 stops on special teams."

This signing tells me two things:

1. The 49ers probably won't sign Bobby Wagner, the most expensive linebacker on the market. It seems the 49ers are looking for a backup linebacker, not a starter.

2. The 49ers might trade Dre Greenlaw or Azeez Al-Shaair to make space for Burks. Greenlaw missed most of last season with a groin injury he kept reaggravating, and Al-Shaair is a restricted free agent who just had a better season than Fred Warner in 2021. So Al-Shaair's trade value might be high if the 49ers want to cash in and get some draft picks.

Still, the 49ers should not trade Al-Shaair. Instead, they should give him a contract extension next year if he plays well again in 2022. He looks like he could be an impact player.

Trading Greenlaw would make perfect sense, because he's injury prone, and Burks makes him redundant.

